Hurricane wins battled with former SCOL rival

WILMINGTON — Former South Central Ohio League rivals went at it Saturday at Fred Summers Court and Wilmington defeated Washington 25-13, 26-24, 25-21.

“Always a great way to open the season,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Got some nerves out of the way and the girls settled in to a routine and got the job done.”

Wilmington (1-0) will play Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Brynn Bryant led the Hurricane with 12 kills. Madi Schuster finished with nine digs and Aidynne Tippett had 26 set assists. Tippett and Bryant had four aces each.

SUMMARY

Aug 19, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 3, Washington 0

Miya Nance: 7 kills, 1 block assist

Lauren Diels: 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 solo blocks

Aidynne Tippett: 1 kill, 26 set assists, 4 aces, 13 digs

Brynn Bryant: 12 kills, 1 set assists, 4 aces, 8 digs, 2 solo blocks

Lisbon Smith: 6 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs, 1 solo blocks

Madi Schuster: 2 kills, 9 digs

Layla Reynolds: 1 set assists, 1 ace, 6 digs