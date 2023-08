Massie JV volleyball opens with win over Rams

JAMESTOWN — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity volleyball team defeated Greeneview 25-21, 25-21 Saturday in the season opener.

Coach Aubrey Hoffman said the Falcons played well for the first game. They communicated and transitioned well, she added.

Peyton Owens led Massie with 10 digs. Brelee Addington had nine kills to pace the offense while Addie Gibson had eight kills. Hailey Swiger led with 21 assists.