Astros open with 2-1 finish at Dixie Invitational Astros open with 2-1 finish at Dixie Invitational Astros open with 2-1 finish at Dixie Invitational

NEW LEBANON — The East Clinton volleyball team went 2-1 Saturday at the Dixie Invitational.

The Astros defeated Twin Valley South 25-16, 26-24 and Madison 25-22, 25-20. EC lost to Carlisle 22-25, 12-25.

”We started off a little slower than I’d like,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini. “We’re still getting used to each other and finding our groove. It’ll come together. The girls are working very hard.”

SUMMARY

Aug 19, 2023

@Dixie Invitational

Vs Carlisle 22-25, 12-25

Emily Arnold 1 kill, 5 assists, 1 block, 4 digs

Taylor Barton 1 assist, 6 digs

Hadlie Clark 1 kill, 5 digs

Karsyn Jamison 4 kills, 1 dig

Colie Murarescu 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Cheyenne Reed 1 kill, 2 assists, 7 digs

Abbi Reynolds 1 kill, 1 ace

Liz Schiff 2 digs

Makayla Seaman 2 digs

–

Twin Valley South 25-16, 26-24

Emily Arnold 9 assists, 6 digs

Taylor Barton 2 aces, 6 digs

Sydney Beiting 1 ace, 1 assist, 6 digs

Hadlie Clark 9 digs

Karsyn Jamison 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 block

Cheyenne Reed 1 kill, 5 assists, 1 block, 4 digs

Abbi Reynolds 4 kills, 2 digs

Liz Schiff 3 digs

Makayla Seaman 4 kills, 1 dig

Sahara Tate 4 kills, 3 digs

–

Middletown Madison 25-22, 25-20

Emily Arnold 2 kills, 6 assists, 3 digs

Taylor Barton 1 ace, 5 digs

Sydney Beiting 1 assist, 6 digs

Hadlie Clark 3 digs

Karsyn Jamison 5 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 2 kills

Cheyenne Reed 1 kill, 2 aces, 4 assists, 1 block, 12 digs

Abbi Reynolds 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig

Liz Schiff 1 ace, 5 digs

Makayla Seaman 2 kills, 1 dig

Sahara Tate 2 digs