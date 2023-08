Dondero, Clinton-Massie girls blank Blanchester 3-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Blanchester 3-0 Saturday at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons (1-1) were led on offense by Hope Roberts, who tallied two goals. Macy Kreider had one goal. Jacelyn Lawson, Gracie Wallen and Danica Henderson had assists in the win.

Ava Dondero recorded the shutout in goal for Clinton-Massie.