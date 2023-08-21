33rd Westheimer Peace Symposium to address combat trauma, healing

Wilmington College’s 33rd-annual Westheimer Peace Symposium will focus on “Peace and the Nature of War,” through the topic of “Combat Trauma and Healing,” during five programs between Aug. 30 and Sept 26.

Five experts will share their unique perspectives on this often-complicated topic. They include Carley Wilson, peer leader specialist with the Wounded Warrior Project; Rick Polhamus of Community Peacemaker Teams; the Rev. Paul Abernathy, CEO with the Neighborhood Resilience Project; Talia Lugacy, director, writer and actor; and Dr. Lucy Steinitz, senior technical advisor for Protection and Equity (global), Catholic Relief Services.

Each will share their insights and knowledge regarding the types of traumatic experiences soldiers from diverse backgrounds face in combat and the emotional and psychological impact of committing violence within the military context.

The Symposium poses the questions: How can veterans heal from violent and traumatic experiences carried out in a time of war? How do soldiers experience the transition from the military environment to civilian life after experiencing traumatic events in war? What is the responsibility of the state and society to help veterans reintegrate and resume emotionally healthy and stable lives? Knowing the costs to soldiers and veterans, what is the responsibility of the state and society to prevent violent conflict from occurring?

The Symposium opens Aug. 30 when Carley Wilson addresses “Coming Home: Veterans Navigating Life and Community after Military Service” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the T. Canby Jones Meetinghouse in Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

The 2019 WC alumna will share her work in supporting veterans through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion in navigating life, work and community following military service. She will share the types of challenges veterans and their families face in reintegrating into their local communities and what types of support she and the Wounded Warrior Project provide. The Wounded Warrior Project is a national non-profit organization supporting “veterans and service members who served in the military on or after September 11, 2001, and incurred visible or invisible injury, illness or wound during or after service.”

On Sept. 7, Rick Polhamus will present on “Transforming Conflict in the Midst of Violence” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center. Next will be the Rev. Paul Abernathy speaking on “Acquiring Peace in the Crucible of War,” Sept. 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center.

This year’s keynote event will be Sept. 20 featuring the screening of the 2021 film, This Is Not a War Story, from 7 to 9 p.m. The film follows a group of war veterans in New York City who create art to deal with the war’s aftermath. The movie will be followed by a panel discussion highlighted by the film’s director, Talia Lugacy, from 9 to 10 p.m. This event will be at the historic Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington.

In the Symposium’s final event, Dr. Lucy Steinitz will address “Trauma-Sensitive Peacebuilding” on Sept. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m., in T. Canby Jones Meetinghouse/Boyd Cultural Arts Center. The Wilmington College alumna and member of the Board of Trustees will engage participants with a basic understanding of trauma and traumatic sensitivity, before shifting the discussion to how each of us can use our own strengths, knowledge and past experiences to move forward and build peace wherever we live.

The program is free and open to the public.