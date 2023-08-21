Blanchester Police Dept. reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, or traffic stops**

Aug. 3-15

Some of the calls handled included:

-A telecommunications harassment was reported, with a 15-year-old listed as the victim, and a 26-year-old listed as the suspect. Upon investigation, it was found that the messages were received in another jurisdiction, and that agency was forwarded the report.

-Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Cherry, where a female passenger exited the vehicle. Officers located the woman, who then stated she swallowed narcotics, and also provided false information about her identity. Other officers knew the woman, and knew she had warrants for her arrest through our agency and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The 38 year-old woman was placed under arrest, and was transported to an area hospital by Blanchester EMS. Upon discharge, the woman was jailed on her warrants and new charge of obstructing official business.

-A trailer was reported stolen from the 400 block of E. Fancy Street. This matter is still under investigation.

-An assault was reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street. The report indicates that the victim did not wish to cooperate.

-A telecommunications harassment was reported in the 200 block of Bland Avenue. The suspect is listed as an 18 year-old male, and the matter is still under investigation.

-A theft was reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street, after the items were recovered in another jurisdiction.

-Officers took a report of possible child endangering. This matter is being jointly investigated with Clinton County Children Services.

-An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after it traveled left of center. The driver, a 55-year-old Blanchester man, was found to appear to be under the influence of alcohol and performed poorly on standardized field of sobriety tests. The male was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and was arraigned the following morning in Clinton County Municipal Court.

-A theft of a VTM (value transfer machine) from a laundry room was reported in the 700 block of S. Broadway Street. This matter is still under investigation.

-A theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of Cherry Street. A bottle of Brisk tea is listed as being stolen, and the suspect returned and paid for the item, stating there was miscommunication about payment.

-A theft was reported in the 7600 block of Rosewood Drive. Tools are listed as being stolen.

-Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for the report of employees being threatened. The report states that a woman opened a bottle of Tequila and drank it within the store. An employee informed the woman and a man with her that their system would not allow them to ring alcohol up due to the time. Employees reported that the male then stated he would go get his firearm, and employees called police. Employees reported that the woman “chugged” the alcoholic beverage before walking out. A 53-year-old Blanchester man and 40-year-old Blanchester woman were charged out of this incident.

-An assault was reported in the 7300 block of Fairground Road. The victim is listed as a 63-year-old man, and the suspect is listed as a 34-year-old woman. A warrant was requested for the suspect for the charges of aggravated trespassing and assault.

-An officer responded to the 500 block of E. Center Street for the report of screws being removed from a porch. The officer observed the screws to be present, but countersunk.

-An anonymous caller reported a cat being trapped in a business in the 100 block of E. Main Street. The officer called the keyholder, who stated they would come let the cat out.

-An anonymous caller reported that someone was walking down the middle of the road. An officer patrolled the area, but did not locate the subject.

-An officer was called to the 500 block of E. Center Street for a parking complaint. An officer spoke with the owner, who stated they would move the vehicle to be compliant with any laws.

-A neighbor dispute was reported in the 7600 block of Rosewood Drive. The caller advised that their neighbor trimmer their bushes and left the trimmings in their yard, possibly out of spite over a recent dispute over placement of garbage cans.

-A caller in the 500 block of W. Main Street reported loud noise coming from downtown, from a band that was playing.

-An officer was requested to assist Clermont County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Johnson Road and SR 133 with an ATV accident with several disorderly subjects on scene. The officer arrived and assisted until a deputy arrived and they were no longer needed.

-A suspicious person was reported at a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street, passed out in a vehicle. An officer located the male, who stated he was sleeping while waiting for a friend.

-A report of a male panhandling at a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street was reported. Upon arrival, the male and his vehicle were not on scene, and the caller was unable to provide any additional information.

-An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Madalyn Loftin for a neighbor dispute. The caller reported that a neighbor was harassing her about the number of yard sales she has per year.

-An officer was on patrol when they were notified by a passerby of a man lying in a field on Pansy Pike. Officers identified the male, who had recently been staying in Wilmington. The male stated he got tired and laid down in the grass. The male was warned for trespassing and provided with information for resources.

-A citizen reported receiving a phone call from what appeared to be a local number, claiming to be her grandson. The caller claimed to be in an accident and needed money.

-A caller reported a suspicious person standing on the railroad tracks near Railroad Street. The caller stated that the person ran away before she called. Officers patrolled the area, but were unable to located anyone.

-A passerby reported a female sleeping in a vehicle at a business in the 600 block of Cherry Street. The vehicle was found parked at a nearby residence, and the driver was entering their residence. They stated they were looking down at their receipt after they departed the business.

-An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Orchard View Lane for the report of a family member refusing to return a child to their mother. Upon arrival, the family member returned the child to their mother.

-A business reported believing a woman, who never purchases anything, was stealing items in the store. The woman was advised that the business did not want her to return to the property.

-A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street; the caller reported that a man was looking into his windows, and when confronted, ran off. Officers patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the subject.

-An officer responded to possible fraud in the 900 block of Cherry Street. The caller stated that they ordered from a restaurant, and paid by card over the phone. The caller said when the food was delivered, she was told it was free, and she had concerns that her card number would be used elsewhere.

-An officer responded to the 700 block of W. Main Street for the report of a two people falling into a creek. The caller stated that the two people were walking from the creek towards the 700 block of W. Main Street, where an officer located them. It was found to have occurred off the roadway in Harlan Township, while trying to cross the creek. Both complained of injuries and Blanchester EMS responded and transported them to an area hospital.

-Officer responded with Blanchester EMS to the 900 block of Cherry Street for a male having a change in mental status.

-A passerby reported a suspicious person in the 100 block of Orchard View Lane. Officers responded but did not locate the male in question. It was found later by the homeowner that the male’s car broke down, and he was awaiting a ride from a family member.