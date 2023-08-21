CMH shares 2022 Community Benefit Report

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) has published its community benefit and economic impact report for the 2022 calendar year. This yearly report outlines the many ways the hospital positively contributes to Wilmington and surrounding areas and spotlights how it continues to support the health and well-being of those who live and work in the region, according to a news release.

“Our mission at CMH is to provide quality, compassionate care to advance the health and well-being of our patients and our community,” said Tony Young, interim CEO of Clinton Memorial. “We strive to achieve this each day not only as an essential provider of healthcare, but also as a large employer and an active community partner. The investments and contributions listed in our community benefit report reflect the hard work of our exceptional team and our hospital’s commitment to making a positive impact on the Wilmington area.”

CMH’s 2022 community benefit report highlights the hospital’s continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its communities through welcoming new providers, expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. For example, in 2022, CMH added 82 affiliated providers and made more than $2.3 million in capital improvements, including investments in a Da Vinci robot for robotic-assisted surgeries, a birthing bed, an operating room sterilizer, and electrical improvements.

Additionally, Clinton Memorial provided more than $9 million in health services to those in need, according to the news release.

CMH is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work, the release states. In 2022, the hospital distributed more than $34 million in salaries, wages, and benefits for its approximately 800 employees, and contributed nearly $100,000 in professional development and tuition assistance so its team members have the opportunity to learn and grow and improve the care they provide their patients.

The report shares several examples of how CMH is continually seeking ways to make a positive impact in the communities it serves, extending far beyond the physical walls of its facilities. Last year, for instance, the organization paid more than $6 million in provider, payroll, property, and sales taxes, displaying its commitment to fiscal responsibility in an effort to boost the area’s economic well-being. The hospital is also honored to have supported local activities and organizations that contribute to the community, including Clinton County Health Alliance, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Workforce Collaborative, Clinton County Farmers Market, Leadership Clinton, Wilmington City Schools, and Wilmington College, among others.

“CMH has had the honor and privilege to serve the greater Wilmington area for more than seven decades,” said Young. “We continue to be an integral part of our community and are proud to be active partners in promoting its health and well-being.”

Clinton Memorial Hospital’s complete 2022 community benefit report is online at https://www.CMHRegional.com/community-benefit-report.