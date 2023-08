Massie JV comes up short in match with Carroll

The Clinton-Massie junior varsity volleyball team lost a hard-fought match with Dayton Carroll 25-15, 25-23 Monday night.

“We had a lot of errors but we stepped up and gave them a run for their money in the second set,” coach Aubrey Hoffman said.

Khloe Traud led Massie with 16 digs. Hailey Swiger, Addie Gibson and Brelee Addington had seven points each. Brooklyn Beckett had six points.