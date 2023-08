Massie opens season with loss to former KTC rival

JAMESTOWN — Clinton-Massie opened its volleyball season Saturday with an 18-25, 16-25, 15-25 loss to former Kenton Trace Conference rival Greeneview.

Emma Redman had six kills for Massie. Sydney Schneder led with eight assists while Natalee Hillman had 14 assists.

SUMMARY

Aug 19, 2023

@Greeneview High School

Greeneview 3, Clinton-Massie 0

Kaezlee Byington 1 kill, 1 dig

Laila Davis 4 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs, 2 blocks

Annalyse George 7 assists, 7 digs

Natalee Hillman 4 kills, 1 assists, 3 aces, 14 digs

Sophia Jones 5 digs

Emma Redman 6 kills, 1 assist, 2 aces, 2 digs

Sydney Schneder 1 kill, 8 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs

Lila Theetge 2 kills, 4 digs

Maddie Ward 1 ace, 3 digs

Olivia Ward 9 digs