New self-service public library set to open in Port William

PORT WILLIAM — The Wilmington Public Library will hold a grand opening for a first-of-its-kind self-service public library in Port William this Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The library will be located at 227 ½ Main St. in the same building as the Port William Post Office.

This is a self-service public library, according to a news release, which means that there are no library staff on-site during open hours. The door is unlocked during open hours and the public can come in, browse for a book and check the book out using a self-checkout station. Returns are made using a book drop on the curb outside.

The public can place holds for material from other libraries, either by calling the Main Library in Wilmington or by going into the library catalog online. If placing a hold online, simply select “Wilmington-Port William SSL” as your hold pickup location.

Staff will place your hold in one of the lockers inside the self-service library in Port William for you to pick up at your convenience.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the only self-service public library of its kind in Ohio, possibly in the U.S.,” said Library Director Joe Knueven.

Most stand-alone self-service public libraries use either a vending machine type system, similar to machines that dispense snacks and soft drinks, or use a whole building system, where the public has to swipe their library card to enter the library and conduct any business inside the library. The Port William Self-Service Library is designed to maximize ease of use for the public and makes the most sense for the location, according to Knueven.

For more information, call the Wilmington-Main Library at 937-382-2417 or email at [email protected].