Progress Way to close Thursday for stormwater pipe repair

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington has announced a complete road closure on Progress Way at 2919 Progress Way (Buckeye RV) beginning this Thursday at 5 a.m. The road is expected to reopen Thursday evening, weather permitting.

The road closure is necessary to repair a stormwater pipe that runs under the road, according to a news release.

Traffic will be allowed in both directions on either side of the closure. Use Airborne Road to access addresses south of the closure and Rombach Avenue to access addresses north of the closure.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509 or by email to [email protected].

To receive updates from the City of Wilmington by text message, text “Wilmington1” to 91896.