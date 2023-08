With 2 golfers under par, CM cruises to tri-match win With 2 golfers under par, CM cruises to tri-match win

GREENFIELD — With a pair of players under par, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team had no trouble Monday with West Union and Leesburg Fairfield in a match at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Andy Steed just missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole to finish at 3-under 32, one shot off the school record and good enough for match medalist honors.

Owen Goodwin also was under par with a one-under 34.

Colson Morgan had a 42 for the Falcons, who improve to 24-9 on the season.