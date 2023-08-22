LEES CREEK — On a brutally hot day, East Clinton made short work of Felicity in SBAAC National Division tennis.
The Astros won 5-0 in just a little over 90 minutes.
“We had a great match by everyone,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “Proud how they went out in the heat and took control of the matches.”
SUMMARY
Aug 22, 2023
@East Clinton High School
East Clinton 5, Felicity 0
Singles
1-Kailyn Mason defeated Faith Masminster 6-1, 6-0
2-Molly Seabaugh defeated Sophie Blake 6-1, 6-1
3-Rylee Kempton defeated Savannah Metzger 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1-Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert defeated Emma Vittoz 8-1
2-Abigail Prater, Josi Balon defeated Eden Myers, Briley Idlett 8-2