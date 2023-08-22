East Clinton tennis Tuesday night in Lees Creek, from left to right, Rylee Kempton, Kailyn Mason, Megan Hadley, Molly Seabaugh, Abigail Prater, Joni Balon, Stephanie Lambert.

LEES CREEK — On a brutally hot day, East Clinton made short work of Felicity in SBAAC National Division tennis.

The Astros won 5-0 in just a little over 90 minutes.

“We had a great match by everyone,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “Proud how they went out in the heat and took control of the matches.”

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2023

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 5, Felicity 0

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason defeated Faith Masminster 6-1, 6-0

2-Molly Seabaugh defeated Sophie Blake 6-1, 6-1

3-Rylee Kempton defeated Savannah Metzger 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1-Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert defeated Emma Vittoz 8-1

2-Abigail Prater, Josi Balon defeated Eden Myers, Briley Idlett 8-2