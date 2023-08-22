Astros close but fall short to defending league champs Astros close but fall short to defending league champs

LEES CREEK — East Clinton lost a hard-fought 3-2 match Monday to Georgetown, the defending SBAAC National Division champions on the EC courts.

The decisive match of the day was the best match of the day where Megan Hadley and Stephanie Lambert battled to a 4-6, 5-7 loss. EC and Georgetown were tied 2-2 going in to the match and Hadley/Lambert were nearly able to force a third set before falling, EC coach Doug Stehlin said.

East Clinton is 1-3 overall, 1-2 in the National Division. Georgetown is 3-1 in the division and 4-1 in all matches.

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Georgetown 3, East Clinton 2

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason was defeated by Lillian Gray 4-6, 2-6

2-Molly Seabaugh defeated Becca McCann 6-1, 6-1

3-Rylee Kempton was def by Lilly Holland 2-6, 3-6

Doubles

1-Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert were defeated by Josie McKibbben, Addie O’Connor 4-6, 5-7

2-Josi Balon, Mallory Thomason defeated Emma Schuster, Kaylee Helbling 6-1, 6-1