Bulldogs take bite out of Hurricane in American Division opener

BATAVIA — Wilmington lost its SBAAC American Division volleyball opener Tuesday 19-25, 18-25, 8-25 at Batavia.

The match was the first of the season for the Bulldogs.

Wilmington is 1-1 on the year.

“(Batavia is) a good sound team who is quick and has power,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We came out flat, didn’t communicate very well. With being young I need someone to step up and be the leader or that go-to person.”

Madi Schuster and Lisbon Smith had four kills each. Aidynne Tippett had 11 assists and Schuster came up with nine digs.

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2023

@Batavia High School

Batavia 3, Wilmington 0

Miya Nance 3 kills

Lauren Diels 2 points, 1 kill, 1 ace, 3 digs

Aidynne Tippett 2 points, 11 set assists, 1 ace, 4 digs

Brynn Bryant 4 points, 1 kill, 3 set assists, 6 digs

Lisbon Smith 5 points, 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs

Madi Schuster 4 kills, 9 digs

Layla Reynolds 6 points, 1 kill, 7 digs