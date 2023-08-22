Bulldogs take bite out of Hurricane in American Division opener

BATAVIA — Wilmington lost its SBAAC American Division volleyball opener Tuesday 19-25, 18-25, 8-25 at Batavia.
The match was the first of the season for the Bulldogs.
Wilmington is 1-1 on the year.
“(Batavia is) a good sound team who is quick and has power,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We came out flat, didn’t communicate very well. With being young I need someone to step up and be the leader or that go-to person.”
Madi Schuster and Lisbon Smith had four kills each. Aidynne Tippett had 11 assists and Schuster came up with nine digs.
SUMMARY
Aug 22, 2023
@Batavia High School
Batavia 3, Wilmington 0
Miya Nance 3 kills
Lauren Diels 2 points, 1 kill, 1 ace, 3 digs
Aidynne Tippett 2 points, 11 set assists, 1 ace, 4 digs
Brynn Bryant 4 points, 1 kill, 3 set assists, 6 digs
Lisbon Smith 5 points, 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs
Madi Schuster 4 kills, 9 digs
Layla Reynolds 6 points, 1 kill, 7 digs