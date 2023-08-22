Carroll aces Clinton-Massie in volleyball match 3-0

DAYTON — With 17 services aces, Dayton Carroll defeated Clinton-Massie 25-9, 25-14, 25-13 Monday in a non-league volleyball match.

Massie matched Carroll in many statistical categories but the service line was the difference. Carroll had 17 aces with two errors while the Falcons had two aces and five errors.

Laila Davis led Clinton-Massie with eight kills while Annalyse George had nine assists, Maddie Ward 14 digs.

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2023

@Carroll High School

Carroll 3, Clinton-Massie 0

Kaezlee Byington 1 kills

Laila Davis 8 kills 4 digs 1 block

Annalyse George 9 assists 2 digs

Natalee Hillman 3 kills 2 aces 8 digs

Sophia Jones 1 dig

Emma Redman 4 kills 1 dig

Sydney Schneder 8 assists 4 digs

Lila Theetge 5 digs 1 block

Maddie Ward 14 digs

Olivia Ward 10 digs