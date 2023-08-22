Carroll aces Clinton-Massie in volleyball match 3-0

DAYTON — With 17 services aces, Dayton Carroll defeated Clinton-Massie 25-9, 25-14, 25-13 Monday in a non-league volleyball match.
Massie matched Carroll in many statistical categories but the service line was the difference. Carroll had 17 aces with two errors while the Falcons had two aces and five errors.
Laila Davis led Clinton-Massie with eight kills while Annalyse George had nine assists, Maddie Ward 14 digs.
SUMMARY
Aug 22, 2023
@Carroll High School
Carroll 3, Clinton-Massie 0
Kaezlee Byington 1 kills
Laila Davis 8 kills 4 digs 1 block
Annalyse George 9 assists 2 digs
Natalee Hillman 3 kills 2 aces 8 digs
Sophia Jones 1 dig
Emma Redman 4 kills 1 dig
Sydney Schneder 8 assists 4 digs
Lila Theetge 5 digs 1 block
Maddie Ward 14 digs
Olivia Ward 10 digs