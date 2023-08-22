Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Clarksville female and a 39-year-old Cuba male for alleged assault at 1:55 p.m. on August 14 at a Cuba Road residence. According to the report, deputies initially responded to the residence on a trespassing complaint. The female suspect had apparent minor injuries. The report indicates the two suspects are acquaintances. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be involved. No further details were listed.

• A 27-year-old Martinsville male was charged with alleged domestic violence for an incident at an Oak Grove Road residence in Martinsville at 12:15 a.m. on August 13. According to the report, deputies responded to the residence on the report of an injured female. The report indicates the injured female was the sister of the suspect. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• A 31-year-old Clarksville male and a 30-year-old Clarksville female were charged with alleged domestic violence for an incident that occurred at 9:20 p.m. on August 19 at a Clarksville residence on State Route 350 West.

• Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Xenia male for failure to comply with an order/signal at 5:41 p.m. on August 13 around State Route 134 South and Berlin Road in Wilmington/Union Township. Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be involved. No further details were listed in the report.

• At 7:30 a.m. on August 11, deputies responded to Clinton Memorial Hospital on the report of domestic situation resulting in broken bones. A New Vienna female was listed as the victim while her spouse – a 34-year-old New Vienna male – was listed as the suspect. No further details were listed.

• At 9 p.m. on August 14, an Urbana female reported to deputies that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend – a 42-year-old Sabina male – and received other major injuries. The incident took place at a Gallimore Road residence in Sabina/Wilson Township. No further details were listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 8:47 a.m. on August 16, a Midland male reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend and damage was done to his residence on High Street. A 35-year-old Blanchester female was listed as the suspect. The report indicates $500 worth of damage was done to household items. Neither drugs or alcohol were listed as being involved.

• At 4:25 p.m. on August 11, deputies received a report of property damage occurring at the 1600 block of Inwood Road in Wilmington/Chester Township. According to the report, a 51-year-old New Carlisle male reported $7,3000 worth of damage was done to grape vines and building supplies. A 67-year-old Wilmington female was listed as the suspect.

• At 7:40 a.m. on August 20, deputies discovered a vehicle that was reported stolen around a field on Hulse Street in Sabina/Richland Township. The report indicates the vehicle is a 2015 yellow-colored Kia Soul belonging to a 26-year-old Sabina female. No suspect was listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 6:12 p.m. on August 15, an 82-year-old Sabina/Wayne Township male reported $300 was stolen from him. A 42-year-old male relative from Sabina was listed as the suspect.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574