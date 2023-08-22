Ryan Dewey

CLARKSVILLE — Community engagement, school safety and facility improvements were major topics at Monday’s Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent David Moss, along with various stakeholders, shared insights into ongoing efforts to enhance the educational experience for students and the community as a whole.

The meeting commenced with board president Jeremy Lamb and treasurer Carrie Bir addressing the topic of donations. Bir read off various contributions, including generous donations from Frye Mechanical, anonymous donors, Belgray, Inc., and Alex Laux, a fourth grade elementary teacher. The board approved the donations.

The meeting proceeded without public participation or presentations. Lamb, during his report on the district’s needs, highlighted ongoing discussions about potential outdoor facility improvements. Speaking with Bryan Carey, the athletic director, and the Alumni and Friends Association, Lamb elaborated on exploring donation programs to enhance the current field.

Areas of focus included the need for new turf, improved bleachers, an upgraded seven-lane track to an eight-lane track, and enhanced lighting for better visibility and safety during evening events. “On Friday nights I am helping people up and down the stands, especially the moreso elderly folks. So certainly, there is a need there,” said Lamb.

Emphasizing the need for collaboration with the community and local businesses, Lamb discussed plans to create a small business owners program. He emphasized the importance of reevaluating the district’s facilities and establishing a comprehensive plan to address necessary improvements. “I’d like to reconnect with some of the folks we’ve had in here previously to look at the facility,” said Lamb.

Moss, in his update, shared that the district’s social media presence has been bolstered with active Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. This effort aims to provide alternative channels for disseminating information to the community beyond the district’s website.

The board also discussed strategies for community engagement, including the possibility of hosting public events to share the district’s accomplishments and resources. Moss said, “My team has spoke about community engagement acts to bring people in and to be a part of something fun and to make aware of resources that are available, things we offer and people you can talk to.”

The meeting also covered Campus Master Plan updates, which is part of the district’s strategic plan. Lamb explained the process of mapping out utility lines, transportation needs, and potential new building sites. The board considered a comprehensive $27 million plan to address the district’s needs, which is not in its current budget. This included searching for cornerstone donations. However, the focus shifted to prioritizing immediate needs at the current facility. The transportation facility’s relocation was highlighted as a significant requirement, possibly altering long-term plans based on potential donations.

Safety and security were discussed at the meeting. The district introduced its new safety and security specialist, Ryan Dewey. Moss elaborated that with a remarkable background and experience in security and vulnerability procedures, Dewey is set to make a significant impact on ensuring the safety of students, staff, and the school environment.

Dewey, a retired Air Force veteran with 23 years of active duty, has a strong background in security. He specialized in areas such as staff training and evaluations, active shooter exercises, vulnerability inspections, and developing standard operating procedures for contingency operations. His extensive firearm training and marksmanship medal further highlight his expertise.

“I’m absolutely thrilled about being a security and safety specialist for Clinton-Massie Schools because I have the opportunity to create a safe and welcoming environment for students, staff and parents, ensuring everyone can focus on education and personal growth without worries,” said Dewey.

Bir presented the financial report based on the May forecast. The renewal of the income tax levy was discussed, along with potential property tax increases and necessary repairs. The meeting concluded with the board approving the negotiated agreement with the union that gives everyone a 4% raise along with major insurance changes.