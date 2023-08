Falcon JV improves to 4-0 with 30-stroke win at Elks 797

WILMINGTON — Playing steamy, hot conditions, the Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team defeated Miami Trace 188 to 218 Tuesday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The Falcons, now 4-0, “continue to improve their scores and their overall game,” coach Clayton Morgan said.

Quinton Smith was match medalist with 43. Liam Denehy had a season best 48

Micah Ruther also had a 48 for the Falcons while Ethan Robinette had a 49, Conner Jacobs 55 and Brandon Bowling 57.