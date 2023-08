Falcons play well in final 2 sets against Broncos

MT. ORAB-After a slow start, Clinton-Massie battled the final two sets before falling to Western Brown 13-25, 22-25, 22-25 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division play.

The Falcons are 0-3 overall, 0-1 in the league.

The Broncos go to 1-2 overall, 1-0 in league play.

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2023

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 3, Clinton-Massie 0

Sophia Jones 3 digs

Emma Redman 7 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs

Sydney Schneder 9 assists, 3 digs

Lila Theetge 1 kill, 5 digs, 3 blocks

Maddie Ward 14 digs

Olivia Ward 1 assist, 12 digs

Natalee Hillman 5 kills, 21 digs

Annalyse George 3 assists, 2 digs

Laila Davis 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 2 blocks

Kaezlee Byington 1 dig