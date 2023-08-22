Clinton Co. Commissioners to meet

The regular session for the Clinton County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 8 a.m. at the county offices.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Aug. 23 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Clinton Co. SWCD to host annual meeting

The Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting the 2023 annual meeting on Aug. 23 at McCoy’s Reception Hall at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Meal tickets are $15 and reservations can be made by calling 937-382-2461. The SWCD will also conduct its election for supervisor and will present its 2023 Coblentz Scholarship winner. Election for Board of Supervisors will run concurrently.

City Board of Control to meet

The City of Wilmington Board of Control is scheduled to meet Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Mayor’s Office in the Municipal Building second floor, 69 N. South St.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Wilmington City Schools BOE to meet

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Library/Media Center at Wilmington High School, located at 300 Richardson Place. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of DD sets meeting dates

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meetings at 12 p.m. on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, and Nov. 21. All meetings will be held in the administrative conference room of Building D at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 in Wilmington.