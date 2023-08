Massie tennis stays unbeaten with revamped lineup

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Even with changes to the lineup, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Greeneview 4-1 Monday to remain unbeaten.

The Falcons improve to 4-0 with the win. The Rams go to 1-3.

Maria Jones won at first singles while Dakota Cartner picked up a W at third singles.

Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green were victorious at first doubles as was the second doubles pairing of Emma Everitt and Taylee Olberding.