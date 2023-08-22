Mullen maintains National lead, Burg the top team at SHCC Mullen maintains National lead, Burg the top team at SHCC Mullen maintains National lead, Burg the top team at SHCC

GREEN TOWNSHIP — For the second time in as many league divisionals, Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate was the match medalist the SBAAC National Division boys golf outing Tuesday at Snow Hill Country Club.

Mullen had a second straight 36 and leads Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern by nine shots.

In the team standings, Williamsburg leads with East Clinton fifth and Blanchester sixth. The Astros lead the Wildcats by six shots.

Mitchell Ellis had a 49 for East Clinton. Eason Jones posted the low score for Blanchester with a 52.

East Clinton coach Thomas Sodini said he was pleased with the Kaiden Roth who had a 52.

“He is getting very close to scoring in the 40s as a freshman,” Sodini said. “The team has a lot of future potential.”

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2023

SBAAC National Division

Boys Golf Divisional

@Snow Hill Country Club

TEAMS

Williamsburg 184, Bethel-Tate 184, Clermont Northeastern 197, Felicity 213, East Clinton 217, Blanchester 228, Georgetown 237

INDIVIDUALS

Bethel-Tate (184) Nick Mullen 36, AJ Johnson 49, Chase Sandker 57, Colin Nickell 56, CJ Stober 49, Trevor Johnson 50

Blanchester (228) Evan Malott 56, Cole Mueller 58, Cole Bradley 62, Eason Jones 52, Brian White 72

Clermont NE (197) Parker Woolery 41, Colton Schumaker 52, Colt Sexton 55, Blaise Urling 58, Ariakan Barnes 59, AJ Cunningham 49

Felicity (213) Caleb Ninnichuck 45, Lane McElfresh 60, Jake Forman 51, Connor Redden 59, Landon Miller 69

Georgetown (237) Bryce Winterod 61, Tanner Rolfe 51, Evan Newberry 57, Gunner Ernst 68, Seth Jones 72

Williamsburg (184) Karson LaGrange 45, Adam Middendorf 46, Drew Kreimer 45, Evan Sieg 48, Cooper Carson 58, Kaleb Bogan 60

East Clinton (217) Mitchell Ellis 49, Aiden Walker 61, Austin Kmatz 56, Gabe Stewart 60, Kaiden Roth 52, Carson Karey 64