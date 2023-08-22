Several big performances among SBAAC teams in Week 1

Outside of Clinton County teams, the SBAAC opened with several outstanding performances in Week 1.

Brady Sutton took over the unenviable role of following Drew Novak as quarterback at Western Brown. He did pretty well in the opener, passing for 235 yards and 2 TDs while rushing for 143 yards and 2 more scores in a 38-27 win over Hillsboro. Tye Spaulding had 15 tackles and an interception for WB.

In New Richmond’s 40-35 shootout win over Bethel-Tate, Brady Young passed for 374 yards and 4 TDs with Cohen Manning on the receiving end of 12 passes, 257 yards and all 4 scores.

On the Bethel-Tate side, Cameron Snider passed for 262 yards and a pair of scores while Nolan Darnell average 7.8 yards per rush and scored two times. He also had 8 tackles, 2 of which were behind the line of scrimmage.

Batavia lost to Williamsburg 46-12 last week. Jess Roller passed for 303 yards and 2 TDs for the Bulldogs while Max Mehlman had a 9-123-0 receiving line.

In just a half of football, the game was called with Clermont Northeastern on top of Riverview East 28-0, the Rockets scored 4 TDs with just 103 yards on offense. Josh Groeber had 61 yards and 2 TDs on the ground.

Fayetteville-Perry was defeated by Cedarville 49-6.