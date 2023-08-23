Massie tennis continues to roll, blanks Goshen 5-0

GOSHEN — The beat goes on for the Clinton-Massie tennis team.
The Falcons handed Goshen a 5-0 SBAAC American Division loss Tuesday.
“This team is so fun to watch and I am thrilled that their work in the off-season is giving them another successful season,” Massie coach Julie Kirby said.
The result of the top league team against the bottom league team has the Falcons at 5-0 overall, 4-0 in the division. Goshen is 0-5, 0-4.
SUMMARY
Aug 22, 2023
@Goshen High School
Varsity Results
Clinton-Massie 5, Goshen 0
Singles
1 Addison Swope vs Natalie Kuntz 6-2 6-1
2 Maria Jones vs Kaelynn Hager 6-0 6-1
3 Lilly Logsdon vs Erin Hager 6-0 6-0
Doubles
1 Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green vs Kyleigh, McClanahan 6-2 6-1
2 Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway vs Faulkner, Springs 6-0 6-0
–
JV Results
Clinton-Massie 2, Goshen 0
1 Ellie Smith, Paige Oberweiser won 8-1
2 Alyssa Lorenz won 8-0