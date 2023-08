Batavia bounces Wilmington in JV volleyball 2-0

BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Batavia 14-25, 9-25 Tuesday night.

Coach Cadin Reveal said her squad was “stuck in a couple serve receive rotations which really hurt us. It’s still early in the season so hopefully as we get more comfortable we are able to get through those rotations.”