Cedarville tops Blan for 17th straight victory

BLANCHESTER — Cedarville stretched its regular season win streak to 17 matches Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Blanchester in non-league tennis on the BHS courts.

“They had a very experienced group that played very smart tennis,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said of Cedarville whose last loss came Sept. 29, 2021.

Lilly Bates lost at first singles then came back to win a junior varsity match.

“I’m very proud of Lilly. Not only because she grinded out a match at first singles that was much closer than the score indicated, but she was willing to play a JV singles match as well to make sure all of Cedarville’s girls got to play,” said Sexton. “On a day as hot as this one, it says a lot that she was willing to do that. It really speaks to how much she wants to keep improving.”

Blanchester goes from unbeaten Cedarville to unbeaten Clinton-Massie on Monday.

“We’ve got Massie next, which will be a huge step up in competition from what we faced against Cedarville,” Sexton said. “They appear to be the class of the American Division. We’ve just got to show up ready to compete and keep working on improving before we head back into division play.”

SUMMARY

August 23, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Cedarville 5, Blanchester 0

Records: Blanchester 3-3; Cedarville 4-0

Singles

1: Hannah Peterson d. Lilly Bates 6-2, 6-1

2: Reagan Smith d. Katelyn Toles 6-0, 6-2

3: Ryleigh Burnett d. Lydia Siler 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Lauren Wingert, Anabelle Adams d. Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley 6-0, 6-3

2: Megan Hulbert, Heather Butenhauer d. Gracie Kaehler, Breanna Weldon 1-6, 6-2, 6-2

Reserve

Lilly Bates won 8-5

Maddie Taylor lost 8-6

Jenna Pelosi and Sydney Woodall won 8-5

Hannah Perry and Abby Thomas lost 8-1