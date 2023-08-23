CM golfers improve to 18-1 with 2 wins over Greene Co. foes

WILMINGTON — With a pair of wins over Greeneview and Xenia, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team improved to 18-1 Wednesday afternoon at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The Falcons had a 181 while Xenia came in with 252 and Greeneview a 257.

Grace Boone of CMHS was the match medalist with a 40.

Stormie Stroud was one stroke off her personal best with a 43. Rylee Long had a 55 for her personal best round.

SUMMARY

Aug 23, 2023

@Elks 797 Golf Club

Clinton-Massie (181) Grace Boone 40, Stormie Stroud 43, Sammi VanPelt 46, Charlotte Robinson 52, Rylee Long 55, Lauren Edwards 64

Greeneview (257) 60, 56, 69, 72

Xenia (252) 48, 64, 68, 72