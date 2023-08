EC freshmen volleyball drops opener to McClain

LEES CREEK — McClain defeated East Clinton 21-25, 25-23, 22-25 Monday in freshman volleyball action in the EC gym.

“I don’t like the ‘L’ word because I tell the athletes you either win or you learn,” coach Bob Malone said. “We learned this first game. All three sets were close and we did a lot of great things in each of the sets. We just need to focus a little more and work through our serve receive opportunities.”

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2023

@East Clinton High School

McClain 2, EC freshmen 1

Taylor Brown 2 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs

Kendal DeBold 1 assist, 6 digs, 9 passes

Paiton Kidder 8 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs

Maddison Roberts 2 aces, 2 digs, 3 passes

Taylynn Spurlock 3 kills, 8 assists, 4 aces, 2 digs, 4 passes

Kaylee Terrell 2 kills, 7 assists, 4 aces, 8 digs, 9 passes

Kenzi Terrell 2 kills, 19 assists, 6 aces, 5 passes

Crystina Wisecup 1 ace, 1 pass

Grace Wiseman 1 dig