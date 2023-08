Hurricane storms Batavia to open league play 5-2

BATAVIA — Wilmington improved to 3-0 Tuesday with a 5-2 win over Batavia in the SBAAC American Division boys soccer opener.

Jose Morales had another three-goal hat trick for the Hurricane.

Wilmington is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the league. For Batavia this was the first match of the season, according to the league website.

Bryce Vilvens and Ben Angelica also scored for Wilmington. Angelica had two assists and Vilvens added one.

Levi Cochran made seven saves in goal for the Hurricane.