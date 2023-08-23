GREENFIELD — In a closely-contested match, Wilmington outlasted McClain 29-27, 25-17, 25-27, 25-23 Wednesday night in a non-league volleyball in Highland County.

The battle of former South Central Ohio League rivals puts Wilmington at 2-1 on the season.

“We came out a little slow but midway through the first set something clicked and they were moving the ball, talking and, most importantly, having fun,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We played some great volleyball, did a lot of little things right. Was fun watching them play.”

Brynn Bryant was a titan at the net with 20 kills and also had 22 digs. Aidynne Tippett had 39 set assists. Madi Schuster served 13 points.

“We need to clean up our serving in crunch times,” Reveal admitted.

SUMMARY

Aug 23, 2023

@McClain High School

Wilmington 3, McClain 1

Lauren Diels 2 points 6 kills 4 blocks

Layla Reynolds 7 points 1 ace 16 digs

Miya Nance 7 points 4 kills 12 set assists 2 digs 2 blocks

Brynn Bryant 5 points 20 kill 2 set assists 1 ace 22 digs 2 blocks

Aidynne Tippett 5 points 1 kill 39 set assists 7 digs

Lisbon Smith 8 points 12 kills 4 aces 10 digs 1 block

Madi Schuster 13 points 9 kills 20 digs 1 blocks

Taija Walker 1 kill 1 block