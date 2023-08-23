Four members of the WHS tennis team watch play under the lights Tuesday at New Richmond High School.

NEW RICHMOND — With nearly every court a heart-stopping thriller, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated New Richmond 3-2 Tuesday under the lights at NRHS.

“Epic 3-2 win,” WHS coach Doug Cooper exclaimed. “Three matches went three sets and because they only have three courts, it took a while. Players on both teams played their hearts out.”

Wilmington is 3-1 in league play, 4-3 overall. The Lions go to 4-2, 3-2.

“The good natured, spirited fans got their money’s worth,” said Cooper. “I was very proud of every one of my players for their effort and commitment to compete and win.”

Sofia Castillo had the “easiest” win of the day, a 6-2, 6-1 decision at third singles.

“This win shows the growth of our team and proves we will fight to the end on every point,” said Cooper. “Hats off to New Richmond for their tenacity to make it such a great match.”

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2023

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 3, New Richmond 2

Singles

1-Layna Holmes was defeated by Emily Redmond 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 4-6

2-Reagan Henry was defeated by Nicole Colonel 1-6, 6-4, 3-6

3-Sofia Castillo defeated Audrey Fouss 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler defeated Jenna Adams, Peyton Ollendick 6-4, 7-5

2-Jenna Pletcher, Elena Gatti defeated Cassidy Crone, Kadynce Roberts 6-3, 4-6, 6-0