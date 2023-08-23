Cope

BLANCHESTER — A 47-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly overdosing in a public restroom and then fleeing from authorities.

On Saturday at approximately 5:42 p.m., Blanchester Police Department officers were dispatched on a report of a man possibly overdosing in the bathroom of a business in the 100 block of South Broadway Street. The subject was identified as Mark G. Cope, whose last known address was in Batavia, according to police.

Blanchester EMS responded and provided medical services to Cope, who was then found to have a warrant for his arrest through the Wilmington Police Department, reports said.

Blanchester Police Sgt. Jonathan Petrey advised Cope that he was under arrest, at which time Cope allegedly responded by fleeing. Following a short chase on foot, Petrey reportedly subdued Cope by taking him to the ground as Cope continued to resist.

According to police, Petrey then gained back control of Cope and put him in handcuffs.

Petrey reportedly suffered minor injuries as a result of Cope’s actions. He was treated on scene by Blanchester EMS.

Cope was transported to the Clinton County Jail on his warrant, as well as additional charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and resisting arrest. Police said additional drug possession charges may be forthcoming pending results from the crime lab.

Cope was arraigned Monday morning in Clinton County Municipal Court.