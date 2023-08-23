Massie opens American play with 2-0 win over WB

MT. ORAB — The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team opened SBAAC American Division play Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Western Brown.

The Falcons are 1-1 overall. The Broncos are 0-2-1.

Coach Trevor Kackley said his Falcons “controlled the game from start to finish.”

Carter Amstutz threaded a pass to Sam Massie who found the back of the net to open the scoring in the first half, said Kackley. In the second half, Gleb Luce put the second goal away by taking on two defenders and slotting the ball near post.