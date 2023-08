McClain rallies for 2-1 win over East Clinton JV

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team dropped a three-set match to McClain Monday night, 25-18, 17-25, 16-25.

“They are a good group of girls with a lot of talent and a bright future ahead,” EC coach Lorrie Arnold said.

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2023

@East Clinton High School

McClain 2, East Clinton JV 1

Haley Carroll 2 assists, 3 passes

Taylynn Spurlock 1 kill, 2 assists, 6 serves

Kaylee Terrell 1 kill, 1 serving ace, 3 passes

Kenzi Terrell 3 assists, 6 serves, 3 serving aces, 2 digs, 2 passes

Sahara Tate 1 kill, 4 serves, 3 serving aces, 1 dig

Rhielynn Lightle 1 dig.

Taylor Brown 1 block, 3 serves, 1 ace

Kiera Null 4 kills, 3 serves, 1 ace