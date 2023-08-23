An exhibit of paintings by Laurin Notheisen will run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 20. Submitted photo

Wilmington College’s Harcum Art Gallery will open its 2023-24 season with an exhibit of paintings by Laurin Notheisen running from Aug. 31 through Oct. 20.

The gallery is located in Boyd Cultural Arts Center. Normal gallery hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by special appointments coordinated by gallery curator Hal Shunk, emeritus professor of art.

A Chicago native, Notheisen was a familiar face at the Chicago Art Institute as a child. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and a Master of Fine Arts degree in lithography from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. She was hired in 1975 by Western Kentucky University, where she continues to teach basic design and printmaking.

She has presented her works in numerous juried competitions and has participated in solo, group and invitational exhibitions over her career. Her works are part of private, public and corporate collections.

“In my work, light and the effects of light help to establish the illusion of reality but the believability of that reality is often challenged through composition, where choice and arrangement are deliberately theatrical,” she said.

Notheisen noted that her landscape compositions come from her own photographs, which usually comprise natural interior spaces framed by sky, land and foliage. “I am interested in the rhythms of shapes and lines made by leaves, grass and branches,” she said. “Viewed closely, my drawings are marks and value patterns.”