Rice leads Broncos to 10-0 win over Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Natalie Rice scored three goals and assisted on another as Western Brown defeated Clinton-Massie 10-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer at Frank Irelan Field.

Ava Dondero made 18 saves in goal for the Falcons.

Clinton-Massie is 1-2 overall, 0-1 in league play. Western Brown is 2-0-1 overall and 1-0 in the division.