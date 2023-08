Runners begin season at Felicity Early Bird meet

FELICITY — The Blanchester cross country runners began their season Wednesday at the Early Bird Invitational at Felicity.

“It was a great meet but a hot one,” BHS coach Jacob Keller said. “They had to reduce the races to two miles for all runners.”

Kaci Grillot ran 24:48.79 in the girls varsity race.

On the boys side, Brendon Crothers ran 18:07.7 in the varsity race while Hayden Phillips went 19:20.79.

In the middle school boys race, Christian Miller clocked a 24:14.91.