LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team was defeated by the Wilmington Christian Academy 17-25, 20-25 Tuesday night.

“We are serving great but just need to work on our passing and hitting,” EC coach Bob Malone said. “We gave WCA too many opportunities. We have to put the ball away when we have the opportunity. I have no doubt that these ladies will work this out. They continue to get better every day we just need to pull it all together.”

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Wilm Christian Academy 2, EC freshmen 0

Taylor Brown 1 block

Kendal DeBold 1 dig and 9 passes

Paiton Kidder 1 kill, 1 ace and 1 pass

Maddison Roberts 4 digs and 1 pass

Taylynn Spurlock 2 kills and 6 assists

Kaylee Terrell 2 aces, 1 dig and 15 passes

Kenzi Terrell 1 kill, 11 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig and 2 passes

Crystina Wisecup 3 passes

Grace Wiseman 1 dig