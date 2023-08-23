LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team was defeated by the Wilmington Christian Academy 17-25, 20-25 Tuesday night.
“We are serving great but just need to work on our passing and hitting,” EC coach Bob Malone said. “We gave WCA too many opportunities. We have to put the ball away when we have the opportunity. I have no doubt that these ladies will work this out. They continue to get better every day we just need to pull it all together.”
SUMMARY
Aug 22, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Wilm Christian Academy 2, EC freshmen 0
Taylor Brown 1 block
Kendal DeBold 1 dig and 9 passes
Paiton Kidder 1 kill, 1 ace and 1 pass
Maddison Roberts 4 digs and 1 pass
Taylynn Spurlock 2 kills and 6 assists
Kaylee Terrell 2 aces, 1 dig and 15 passes
Kenzi Terrell 1 kill, 11 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig and 2 passes
Crystina Wisecup 3 passes
Grace Wiseman 1 dig