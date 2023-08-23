Cooper Carmack runs the ball against Waynesville last week. (Elizabeth Clark Photo)

The heat isn’t less on the west side of Clinton County this week but the Clinton-Massie football team may be in better shape to deal with it than other teams.

“We are currently two-platoon,” said Clinton-Massie coach Dan McSurley. “Building depth has been a major plus for our team.”

McSurley said his team has been focusing on “nutrition, rest and hydration” at both home and school to keep players healthy during these dog days of August.

The Falcons will host Edgewood 7 p.m. Friday night at Frank Irelan Field. Following Clinton-Massie athletics or WNJ sports on twitter.com for any game-time changes.

The Cougars were 11-2 last season. They defeated Clinton-Massie 27-20 last season in a hard-fought battle in Trenton.

“Edgewood has a lot of size on both sides of the ball and they are completely two-platoon,” said McSurley. “They are very similar to us, running a traditional wing-T offense.”

Edgewood lost its opener last week to Milford 42-7.

The Falcons were easy winners over Waynesville last week 38-8.

“It was a way better start to the season than last year,” McSurley said. “It took us a few games and battling through some big injuries to finally figure it out a year ago.

“Our defense was swarming and held some pretty good skilled kids to only 26 yards on the ground. Special teams were solid and the offense improved from the previous week.”