Cadyn Denniston powers his way through a Northwest defender during last week’s game. (Brenda Bowman of Ginger Lee Images Photo)

Wilmington High School football coach Ryan Evans is working with athletic trainer Kelly Veidt to make sure the Hurricane does well with extreme heat this week.

He adds another component is making certain things go smoothly despite high temperatures.

“Our parents are great,” Evans said. “They have made sure that our young men all have water bottles to carry with them throughout the day in school, making sure they are putting the right things in their bodies and properly hydrating.”

How that all plays out will unfold Friday night in Fayette County as the Hurricane visits Eber to meet former South Central Ohio League rival Miami Trace. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Panthers opened the season last Friday with a 27-26 win over Waverly, a Division IV Region 16 playoff team in 2022.

“They are a well-coached football team,” Evans said of Miami Trace. “They have some playmakers in all three phases. We had a great game with them last year and it will be another great game at their place this Friday.”

Miami Trace defeated Wilmington 28-22 last year in the second week of the season.

This season Wilmington opened with a 28-7 win over Northwest with the defense and offense sharing in the spotlight.

“We played hard from the start of the game,” Evans said. “I was upset with the way we finished. We have to do better with starting like a champion and finishing like champions.”