LYNCHBURG — The Blanchester volleyball team won its first match of the season Wednesday in non-league action with Lynchburg-Clay 25-18, 25-17, 25-22.

“The girls are finally starting to find their rhythm,” coach Jenna Weisflock said. “Still have a lot of work to put in and we will get there.”

Emma Hartmann had 10 kills and two blocks to pace BHS at the net. Hope Blankenbeckler had 23 set assists.

SUMMARY

Aug 23, 2023

@Lynchburg-Clay High School

Blanchester 3, Lynchburg-Clay 0

Emma Hartmann 10 kills, 2 blocks, 5 service points.

Hope Blankenbeckler 23 assists, 8 service points, one block

Payton Johnson 5 kills, 7 service points, 4 digs

Madison Winemiller 2 kills, 12 service points, 5 digs

Audri Byrom 1 dig, 2 perfect passes

Gracie Roy one service point

Jocelyn Lansing 10 service points, 2 assists, 3 kills, one dig

Tamaira Stewart 2 kills, 12 service points, 3 digs.