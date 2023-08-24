LYNCHBURG — The Blanchester volleyball team won its first match of the season Wednesday in non-league action with Lynchburg-Clay 25-18, 25-17, 25-22.
“The girls are finally starting to find their rhythm,” coach Jenna Weisflock said. “Still have a lot of work to put in and we will get there.”
Emma Hartmann had 10 kills and two blocks to pace BHS at the net. Hope Blankenbeckler had 23 set assists.
SUMMARY
Aug 23, 2023
@Lynchburg-Clay High School
Blanchester 3, Lynchburg-Clay 0
Emma Hartmann 10 kills, 2 blocks, 5 service points.
Hope Blankenbeckler 23 assists, 8 service points, one block
Payton Johnson 5 kills, 7 service points, 4 digs
Madison Winemiller 2 kills, 12 service points, 5 digs
Audri Byrom 1 dig, 2 perfect passes
Gracie Roy one service point
Jocelyn Lansing 10 service points, 2 assists, 3 kills, one dig
Tamaira Stewart 2 kills, 12 service points, 3 digs.