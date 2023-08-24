Kathryn Rhonemus Harmon, class of 1947, was the oldest graduate present and was crowned queen of the 2023 Alumni. Photos provided by Janet Stanforth Steve Burnette, executive director of the Murphy Theatre, presented the program. Photos provided by Janet Stanforth Members of the 75 year class attending were Bill West and Maxine Cramton. Photos provided by Janet Stanforth

On Saturday, June 10, 96 members, guests, and faculty of Martinsville High School met at the Aging Up Senior Center on North Nelson Avenue for their annual alumni meeting and dinner.

On April 26, 1916 under the direction of Karl Kay, a teacher, the Martinsville Alumni Association was organized. Esther Carroll, also a teacher, was elected president and the first meeting was May 26, 1916. Eighty reservations were received. This year marked the 107th gathering. It has been 60 years since the last class graduated from Martinsville. The first class to graduate from Martinsville was in 1884.

A social hour began the afternoon with everyone catching up on events since last year’s gathering. The meeting opened with the invocation by Donald Speaight (1958) followed by the pledge to the flag led by the veterans in attendance. Fred Ertel conducted the business meeting. When the school consolidation took place in 1963, Fred was a member of the freshman class. This class stayed at Martinsville through their freshman year and graduated from Wilmington in 1967.

Fred’s parents were very active in the school and community. His father, Harry Ertel, was a member of the school board for over 20 years. He was also a professor at the University of Cincinnati and Wright State University. Fred’s mother, Mary Lou Ertel, was a teacher in the Blanchester school system. Fred related many of his school memories with a special one being the years that the Clinton County basketball tournament was held at the Field House in Xenia.

Kathryn Rhonemus Harmon, class of 1947, was the oldest graduate present. Her brother, Larry Rhonemus, graduated in 1950. They were honored as king and queen of this year’s meeting, but due to illness Larry was unable to attend.

A memorial service for the members deceased since last year’s meeting was led by Linda and Ed Rhonemus. Ed is a 1962 graduate. A poster with pictures of the 20 deceased members and associates was on display.

This year we recognized the classes of 1948, 1953, 1958, and 1963. The 75 year class graduated in 1948. There were 22 graduates, 13 girls and nine boys. Maxine Cramton and Bill West were present and received a carnation which had been their class flower.

The 70 year class graduated in 1953. They had 23 graduates, 12 girls and 11 boys.Those present were Sam Sharp and Ethel Oberlin Sharp. They were each presented with a red rose.

The 65 year class graduated in 1958. They had 19 graduates, eight girls and 11 boys. Wayne Clifton and Donald Speaight attended and were each presented a yellow rose.

The class of 1963 was the 60 year class and they were the last class to graduate from the Martinsville School. They had 30 graduates, 15 boys and 15 girls. Those attending were Lanna Crothers Smart, Thomas Dalton, Jack Farquer, Joan Gregory Williams, Barbara McAllister Cochran Moore, Karen McKenzie, Peggy Rhoads Speaight, Sharon VanPelt Martin, and Roger Vance. They each received a yellow rose.

Donald Fitzsimmons was our only teacher present. He graduated from Miami University and his first position was at Martinsville teaching science and math. He was there from 1950-1955. Don had the unique experience of having his interview conducted by board member George Rhonemus, who was in the middle of planting corn. He stopped his tractor long enough to do the interview.

The program for the afternoon was presented by Steve Burnette, executive director of the Murphy Theatre. Steve grew up in a small town in northwest Ohio. He spoke about the activities and improvements that are happening at the theater under his direction. He told many amusing stories from his over 30 years experience of theater as a writer, director, actor, and producer.

The meeting closed with the group singing of the school song and the benediction by Ronald Davis, class of 1959. We ended the evening with a delicious meal served by the Senior Center.

We hope to see you at next year’s meeting which will be Saturday, June 8, 2024.