Clinton Co. Health District releases food inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829

Engine Pizza, 416 E Washington Street, Sabina.

Ice machine had some debris inside. Owner was told to Empty, clean and send photos by Aug. 11

Found unlabeled spray cleaners on shelf. The person in charge was asked to label it to prevent misuse.

Hanging thermometers needed in new double cooler containing lettuce to monitor ambient air temperature (for 41 degree Fahrenheit or below)

Found several cracked broken plastic lexan containers. Person in charge stated new ones are ordered.

Condensation observed at the bottom of the tall reach in and pizza reach in. Ensure proper working order

Found ceiling tiles heavily discolored (indicative of insufficient hood ventilation) replace tiles.

Found floor paint pealing in bay area and back hallway- repaint

Floors beneath equipment need scrubbed

Clear clutter from storage room

Person in charge is to send pictures of cleaned ice machine by Aug. 11

WAAG INC DBA Generations Pizza, 100 Lowes Drive, Wilmington.

Found open drinks (without lid/straw) stored above clean dishes and refrigerator at bar. All moved during inspection to prevent potential contamination

Found blue cheese dressing stored at room temperature. Person in charge quickly cooled with ice

Found several spray bottles in kitchen/at bar not labeled with common name. The person in charge was asked to label it to prevent misuse.

Found plastic wrapped boxes stored on floor. Store six inches up to prevent contamination

Food debris build up by condenser, in brackets of storage shelf

Observed chicken wings cooling in six inch containers, after one hour of cooling, three pans were greater than 100 degree Fahrenheit but less than 135 degree Fahrenheit. Person in charge placed on a shallow pan for about 20 minutes and chicken cooled to 50 degree Fahrenheit

Brown Cow, 1969 Mc Guinn Rd, Wilmington.

Found residential refrigerator housing cheese, this cooler was approved for raw shell eggs only. (Cheese did temp at 4o degree Fahrenheit.). Person in charge was reminded to only use for approved purpose.

#1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave, Wilmington.

Pepsi cooler is not yet repaired, no food is being held. Recommended replacing and hanging a thermometer in the cooler after repaired

Regrout the floor in the dish machine area

Replace rusted shelving

Person in charge was told to address violations by next standard inspection.

Moose Lodge #1244, 246 N Howard St, Sabina.

Found content of tall reach in cooler at 47 degree Fahrenheit. Person in charge was told to discard TCS food (cheese) from the unit and service.

Could not locate food thermometer. Person in charge was told to ensure facility has one on hand to verify good cold food temps and to not store TCS food until unit is holding proper cold hold

Repair loose tile beneath three comp sinks to prevent an area for pests to enter

Fill holes in the wall on the right side of hood for a smooth, cleanable service

No evidence of pests, recommended adding light in walk in cooler.

Yamamoto, 1362 Rombach Ave, Wilmington.

Found hand sink (near ice machine) blocked with chair and a utensil inside the hand wash sink. All moved to allow access

Deflector on ice machine has debris- person in charge was told to clean

Observed fish in closed package that states to remove before thawing, Person in charge was told to cut package to prevent growth of bacteria.

Observed an ice bucket stored non inverted, invert to allow to dry

Ice bucket damaged with pieces missing- replace for clean-ability

Seals of reach in doors in need of cleaning

Side of two top burner needs cleaned of accumulated grease

Interior bottom of the breading station needs cleaned

Observed several personal items (food, apron, toys) stored with facility food or food surfaces. Person in charge was told to store personal items away from facility items

Person in charge was told to keep interior of ice machine free from debris to prevent contamination of ice

Sabina IGA, 444 E.Washington St. Sabina.

Observed bacon stored above hot dog bin, person in charge asked an employee to switch for correct storing order to help prevent biological contamination.

Found sandwiches at 85 degree Fahrenheit in case holdings, person in charge will throw away in one hour and was told to fix case to hold at 135 degree Fahrenheit

No clean up procedures located at facility. Left written procedures with person in charge

Tested the dispenser at the deli, three comp sink, and concentration was > 400 ppm of sanitizer. Person in charge was told to dilute and test before each use to prevent chemical contamination.

Found a cheese case at 50 degree Fahrenheit. Person in charge is calling for service and was told to pull all TCS food 41 degrees or lower to control bacteria growth

Observed gap at the bottom of the out door, person in charge was told to repair with concrete to prevent pests

Found cold case (with cheese/yogurt) not holding at 41 degree Fahrenheit in all parts. Service call was made

Hot case for sandwiches at 80 degree Fahrenheit, needs adjusted/repaired

Replace deli lexans that are no longer cleanable

Loose hand sink in produce, must attach and caulk to wall

Leak from roof in the meat department must be repaired, and the condenser leak in the dairy department

Replace stained ceiling tiles on display area

Add strip/sweep/gasket to large walk-in freezer

Replace the loose cove base near three comp sink in meat department. Replace broken/chipped floor tiles in all areas

Clean fan guards in deli/meat walk in cooler

Must have all criticals fixed by Aug. 11 and all non criticals by Oct. 31

Sam’s Deli, 1209 W Locust, Wilmington.

Found no rinse sanitizer (quat) used for the slicer cleaning at +400 ppm. Concentration of quat for food contact surfaces needs to be between 200 and 400 ppm for proper sanitation. Person in charge will dilute and check each day before use

Observed several wet wiping clothes on counters during inspection. Was told to store in santi water of 200-400 ppm quat to control growth of microbes

Employee correctly described the process for meat loaf- receiving beef, storing at 41 degree Fahrenheit, cooking to 155 degree Fahrenheit- cooling within time limits, using proper procedures for cooling, reheat temperature of 165 in <2 hours

HACCP plan discussed

Latex gloves were corrected to non latex.

Beaugards Southern BBQ, 975 S. South St. Wilmington.

Ensure proper cooling with methods (shallow pans, large walk ins or freezers) that allow cooling from 135-70 degree Fahrenheit in two hours or less and 70 degree Fahrenheit to 41 degree Fahrenheit in additional four hours.

Found items cooling in bag in reach in. This method may not allow food to cool in parameters set forth in code

Was told to follow cooling methods

Water found beneath the ice machine, was told to ensure no leaks

El Dorado, 1426 Rombach Ave, Wilmington.

Found one handwash sink (in rear of kitchen) without soap (corrected) and the front of the kitchen hand sink without hot water. Must ensure all hand sinks are fully stocked convenient use for all employees. Will be repaired this week.

The dish machine is not dispensing chlorine at the required concentration of 50-100 ppm for proper sanitation. Person in charge is calling provider for service

Observed door propped during inspection, need to add a strip to the door to prevent potential entry of pests

Found cardboard lining carts- must remove to prevent build up of food residue

Missing ceiling tile near walk in door, must replace

All holding, cooking, cooling, and temperature observed were within ODH requirements, equipment/facility was very clean

Lumberton General Store, 8295 US HWY 68, Wilmington.

This was originally a 30 day inspection, however the facility has not been operating but 1-2 weeks and was not open (cleaning and repair from the original inspection was occurring.) 30 day inspection is rescheduled.

Discussed date-marking, wholesomeness of raw meats, storage order, approved source of eggs

Kroger #395, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester.

Pepperoni and salami were found in the deli case, date marked for more than seven days, discard.

Found chemical spray bottle with quat stored hanging from sushi cart pointed at chop sticks. Store away from food.

Observed many flies in the deli/bakery area. Ensure all trash is removed quickly to help abate

Doors of the deli freezer need cleaned of debris

Remove stickers from the freezer curtains of the meat department and from the walk in of the dairy department

Remove stickers from the meat slicing machine to prevent contamination

A part of the meat griner is rusty and not cleanable. Refurbish or replace

Build up in ice cream cases -repair

Faucet mount on the right sink in women’s restroom was very loose -tighten

No sushi is made at this time. The sushi chef prepares all items at the Wilmington store and delivers packaged product to this Kroger

The Red Zone, 762 West Main St. Blanchester.

Found raw shell eggs stored above vegetables, ensure proper storage to prevent biological contamination. Person in charge moved

Found nacho cheese at 128 degree Fahrenheit. Hold at 135 degree Fahrenheit to control bacterial growth. Person in charge discarded

Found wheels and shelf of prep area (near fryer) with grease build up

Floor beneath ice machine has accumulation of debris. Told to clean

Triple door freezer needs more cleaning of dry food and debris

Replace ceiling tile near TV in the corner

Call pest control for frequent treatment

Must have all corrected by Aug. 18

73 Grill, 3669 SR 73, Wilmington.

Just needed the make table temperature checked. Table is working well

One item was temping at 45 degree Fahrenheit, was overfilled. Ensure continued coaching to fill only to fill lines

Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry, Blanchester.

Found the dish machine not dispensing adequate chlorine sanitizer

Person in charge will use quat ammonia in the three comp sink for sanitizing dishes until repaired by maintenance of chemical provider

Found cups nested together wet -allow complete air dry before nesting

Found a disposable cup used for food. Use a durable, cleanable scoop handle (for ready to eat foods)

Very good food temperatures

Continental Manor, 820 E Center St. Blanchester.

No violations observed, all corrected from last inspection

Good holding/cooking temperatures observed

Discussed possible upcoming remodel

Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St. Blanchester.

Observed sticker residue on outside of lids- remove before wash

Found leaks at faucets of the three compartment- repair

Found vent in ceiling loose- tighten screws to prevent any physical contamination

Floor of walk in cooler rusted -may need to recover so easily cleanable

Found some debris on deflector plate of ice bin- clean to prevent contamination of ice

Ensure food contact surfaces are free from debris