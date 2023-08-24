Clinton Co. Health District releases food inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.
Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.
For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829
Engine Pizza, 416 E Washington Street, Sabina.
- Ice machine had some debris inside. Owner was told to Empty, clean and send photos by Aug. 11
- Found unlabeled spray cleaners on shelf. The person in charge was asked to label it to prevent misuse.
- Hanging thermometers needed in new double cooler containing lettuce to monitor ambient air temperature (for 41 degree Fahrenheit or below)
- Found several cracked broken plastic lexan containers. Person in charge stated new ones are ordered.
- Condensation observed at the bottom of the tall reach in and pizza reach in. Ensure proper working order
- Found ceiling tiles heavily discolored (indicative of insufficient hood ventilation) replace tiles.
- Found floor paint pealing in bay area and back hallway- repaint
- Floors beneath equipment need scrubbed
- Clear clutter from storage room
- Person in charge is to send pictures of cleaned ice machine by Aug. 11
WAAG INC DBA Generations Pizza, 100 Lowes Drive, Wilmington.
- Found open drinks (without lid/straw) stored above clean dishes and refrigerator at bar. All moved during inspection to prevent potential contamination
- Found blue cheese dressing stored at room temperature. Person in charge quickly cooled with ice
- Found several spray bottles in kitchen/at bar not labeled with common name. The person in charge was asked to label it to prevent misuse.
- Found plastic wrapped boxes stored on floor. Store six inches up to prevent contamination
- Food debris build up by condenser, in brackets of storage shelf
- Observed chicken wings cooling in six inch containers, after one hour of cooling, three pans were greater than 100 degree Fahrenheit but less than 135 degree Fahrenheit. Person in charge placed on a shallow pan for about 20 minutes and chicken cooled to 50 degree Fahrenheit
Brown Cow, 1969 Mc Guinn Rd, Wilmington.
- Found residential refrigerator housing cheese, this cooler was approved for raw shell eggs only. (Cheese did temp at 4o degree Fahrenheit.). Person in charge was reminded to only use for approved purpose.
#1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave, Wilmington.
- Pepsi cooler is not yet repaired, no food is being held. Recommended replacing and hanging a thermometer in the cooler after repaired
- Regrout the floor in the dish machine area
- Replace rusted shelving
- Person in charge was told to address violations by next standard inspection.
Moose Lodge #1244, 246 N Howard St, Sabina.
- Found content of tall reach in cooler at 47 degree Fahrenheit. Person in charge was told to discard TCS food (cheese) from the unit and service.
- Could not locate food thermometer. Person in charge was told to ensure facility has one on hand to verify good cold food temps and to not store TCS food until unit is holding proper cold hold
- Repair loose tile beneath three comp sinks to prevent an area for pests to enter
- Fill holes in the wall on the right side of hood for a smooth, cleanable service
- No evidence of pests, recommended adding light in walk in cooler.
Yamamoto, 1362 Rombach Ave, Wilmington.
- Found hand sink (near ice machine) blocked with chair and a utensil inside the hand wash sink. All moved to allow access
- Deflector on ice machine has debris- person in charge was told to clean
- Observed fish in closed package that states to remove before thawing, Person in charge was told to cut package to prevent growth of bacteria.
- Observed an ice bucket stored non inverted, invert to allow to dry
- Ice bucket damaged with pieces missing- replace for clean-ability
- Seals of reach in doors in need of cleaning
- Side of two top burner needs cleaned of accumulated grease
- Interior bottom of the breading station needs cleaned
- Observed several personal items (food, apron, toys) stored with facility food or food surfaces. Person in charge was told to store personal items away from facility items
- Person in charge was told to keep interior of ice machine free from debris to prevent contamination of ice
Sabina IGA, 444 E.Washington St. Sabina.
- Observed bacon stored above hot dog bin, person in charge asked an employee to switch for correct storing order to help prevent biological contamination.
- Found sandwiches at 85 degree Fahrenheit in case holdings, person in charge will throw away in one hour and was told to fix case to hold at 135 degree Fahrenheit
- No clean up procedures located at facility. Left written procedures with person in charge
- Tested the dispenser at the deli, three comp sink, and concentration was > 400 ppm of sanitizer. Person in charge was told to dilute and test before each use to prevent chemical contamination.
- Found a cheese case at 50 degree Fahrenheit. Person in charge is calling for service and was told to pull all TCS food 41 degrees or lower to control bacteria growth
- Observed gap at the bottom of the out door, person in charge was told to repair with concrete to prevent pests
- Found cold case (with cheese/yogurt) not holding at 41 degree Fahrenheit in all parts. Service call was made
- Hot case for sandwiches at 80 degree Fahrenheit, needs adjusted/repaired
- Replace deli lexans that are no longer cleanable
- Loose hand sink in produce, must attach and caulk to wall
- Leak from roof in the meat department must be repaired, and the condenser leak in the dairy department
- Replace stained ceiling tiles on display area
- Add strip/sweep/gasket to large walk-in freezer
- Replace the loose cove base near three comp sink in meat department. Replace broken/chipped floor tiles in all areas
- Clean fan guards in deli/meat walk in cooler
- Must have all criticals fixed by Aug. 11 and all non criticals by Oct. 31
Sam’s Deli, 1209 W Locust, Wilmington.
- Found no rinse sanitizer (quat) used for the slicer cleaning at +400 ppm. Concentration of quat for food contact surfaces needs to be between 200 and 400 ppm for proper sanitation. Person in charge will dilute and check each day before use
- Observed several wet wiping clothes on counters during inspection. Was told to store in santi water of 200-400 ppm quat to control growth of microbes
- Employee correctly described the process for meat loaf- receiving beef, storing at 41 degree Fahrenheit, cooking to 155 degree Fahrenheit- cooling within time limits, using proper procedures for cooling, reheat temperature of 165 in <2 hours
- HACCP plan discussed
- Latex gloves were corrected to non latex.
Beaugards Southern BBQ, 975 S. South St. Wilmington.
- Ensure proper cooling with methods (shallow pans, large walk ins or freezers) that allow cooling from 135-70 degree Fahrenheit in two hours or less and 70 degree Fahrenheit to 41 degree Fahrenheit in additional four hours.
- Found items cooling in bag in reach in. This method may not allow food to cool in parameters set forth in code
- Was told to follow cooling methods
- Water found beneath the ice machine, was told to ensure no leaks
El Dorado, 1426 Rombach Ave, Wilmington.
- Found one handwash sink (in rear of kitchen) without soap (corrected) and the front of the kitchen hand sink without hot water. Must ensure all hand sinks are fully stocked convenient use for all employees. Will be repaired this week.
- The dish machine is not dispensing chlorine at the required concentration of 50-100 ppm for proper sanitation. Person in charge is calling provider for service
- Observed door propped during inspection, need to add a strip to the door to prevent potential entry of pests
- Found cardboard lining carts- must remove to prevent build up of food residue
- Missing ceiling tile near walk in door, must replace
- All holding, cooking, cooling, and temperature observed were within ODH requirements, equipment/facility was very clean
Lumberton General Store, 8295 US HWY 68, Wilmington.
- This was originally a 30 day inspection, however the facility has not been operating but 1-2 weeks and was not open (cleaning and repair from the original inspection was occurring.) 30 day inspection is rescheduled.
- Discussed date-marking, wholesomeness of raw meats, storage order, approved source of eggs
Kroger #395, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester.
- Pepperoni and salami were found in the deli case, date marked for more than seven days, discard.
- Found chemical spray bottle with quat stored hanging from sushi cart pointed at chop sticks. Store away from food.
- Observed many flies in the deli/bakery area. Ensure all trash is removed quickly to help abate
- Doors of the deli freezer need cleaned of debris
- Remove stickers from the freezer curtains of the meat department and from the walk in of the dairy department
- Remove stickers from the meat slicing machine to prevent contamination
- A part of the meat griner is rusty and not cleanable. Refurbish or replace
- Build up in ice cream cases -repair
- Faucet mount on the right sink in women’s restroom was very loose -tighten
- No sushi is made at this time. The sushi chef prepares all items at the Wilmington store and delivers packaged product to this Kroger
The Red Zone, 762 West Main St. Blanchester.
- Found raw shell eggs stored above vegetables, ensure proper storage to prevent biological contamination. Person in charge moved
- Found nacho cheese at 128 degree Fahrenheit. Hold at 135 degree Fahrenheit to control bacterial growth. Person in charge discarded
- Found wheels and shelf of prep area (near fryer) with grease build up
- Floor beneath ice machine has accumulation of debris. Told to clean
- Triple door freezer needs more cleaning of dry food and debris
- Replace ceiling tile near TV in the corner
- Call pest control for frequent treatment
- Must have all corrected by Aug. 18
73 Grill, 3669 SR 73, Wilmington.
- Just needed the make table temperature checked. Table is working well
- One item was temping at 45 degree Fahrenheit, was overfilled. Ensure continued coaching to fill only to fill lines
Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry, Blanchester.
- Found the dish machine not dispensing adequate chlorine sanitizer
- Person in charge will use quat ammonia in the three comp sink for sanitizing dishes until repaired by maintenance of chemical provider
- Found cups nested together wet -allow complete air dry before nesting
- Found a disposable cup used for food. Use a durable, cleanable scoop handle (for ready to eat foods)
- Very good food temperatures
Continental Manor, 820 E Center St. Blanchester.
- No violations observed, all corrected from last inspection
- Good holding/cooking temperatures observed
- Discussed possible upcoming remodel
Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St. Blanchester.
- Observed sticker residue on outside of lids- remove before wash
- Found leaks at faucets of the three compartment- repair
- Found vent in ceiling loose- tighten screws to prevent any physical contamination
- Floor of walk in cooler rusted -may need to recover so easily cleanable
- Found some debris on deflector plate of ice bin- clean to prevent contamination of ice
- Ensure food contact surfaces are free from debris