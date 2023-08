Clinton-Massie drops match to Little Miami 3-2

MORROW — Little Miami outlasted Clinton-Massie 3-2 Wednesday in non-league girls tennis action in Warren County.

Clinton-Massie won at third singles with Elle Dunham and at first doubles with Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green.

The decisive match was a second doubles tiebreaker that went the way of the Panthers.

Clinton-Massie is 5-1 on the year. Little Miami is 4-2.