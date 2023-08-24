CNE wins National Division slugest with East Clinton

OWENSVILLE — In a long, hard-fought battle, East Clinton came up on the short end of a 28-30, 18-25, 25-19, 24-26 score Wednesday in National Division volleyball.

The Rockets are 2-0 in the division while the Astros are 0-1.

”Despite the loss … we looked like a team and played Astro volleyball,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “There are still some young mistakes being made, but I can see improvement every day. I am excited to see how they improve next week.”

Karsyn Jamison led EC with 17 kills and four blocks at the net. Emily Arnold had 14 assists and 19 digs. Cheyenne Reed led with 25 assists.

SUMMARY

Aug 23, 2023

@Clermont Northeastern High School

Clermont NE 3, East Clinton 1

Emily Arnold 2 kills, 14 assists, 2 block, 19 digs

Taylor Barton 10 digs

Sydney Beiting 12 digs

Hadlie Clark 1 assist, 6 digs

Karsyn Jamison 17 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 1 dig

Colie Murarescu 7 kills, 7 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig

Cheyenne Reed 1 kill, 25 assists, 2 blocks, 7 digs

Abbi Reynolds 6 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist, 3 digs

Lauren Runyon 11 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 4 digs

Liz Schiff 2 digs