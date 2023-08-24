Community Calendar

Sabina Library to hold book/DVD sale

The Sabina Public Library (11 E. Elm St.) will be holding a Book & DVD Sale starting Aug. 28 and running through Sept. 9 during regular business hours. DVDs and CDs are $1 each. Books are 25 cents each for hardbacks or large soft covers and 10 cents each for small paperbacks. On the final three days of the sale (Sept. 7-9), the library will run a special in which you can fill a shopping basket for $1.

Genealogical Society to meet

The Clinton County Genealogical Society will meet Monday, Aug. 28 at the History Center in Wilmington. The life of Abram Allen, a Union Township farmer in the 1800s, will be presented by Christine Snyder. During the 1830s and 40s, Allen worked as a gifted artistic weaver, and samples of his work can be found in the Smithsonian and other museums across the country. Two of his coverlets will be on display Monday evening. Later, Allen became an inventor. At least one of his inventions was well ahead of his time. He was also perhaps the most important abolitionist in our county for many years. At 7 p.m., a short business program will precede the Abram Allen presentation which will then be followed by refreshments and conversation. All are welcome.

Blan Hope Warriors to hold candlelight vigil

The Blanchester Hope Warriors are hosting a Candlelight Vigil on Aug. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Main streets in Blanchester. There will be resources available, Narcan distribution, food and support for those who have lost a loved one to overdose. For more information, please call Tina at 513-315-1236.

WHS Class of 1978 to hold 45-year reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45-year reunion from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. For detailed information, join the Wilmington H.S. Class Reunion-1978 Facebook page or email [email protected]

Community Action to hold 5K Corn Run/Walk

On Sept. 9, Clinton County Community Action will be holding the 10th-annual 5K Corn Run/Walk. By participating in this event, participants will be a part of contributing to the lives of Clinton County seniors all while getting exercise, fresh air and having a little fun. Registration fee will be $25 pre-registered by Aug. 21 for a free t-shirt and 10th anniversary medallion. Registration forms can be obtained at the Community Action website clintoncap.org or by calling the office at 937-382-8365.