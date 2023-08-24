Eric Lawson

BLANCHESTER — A new member of the village’s educational community looks forward to his tenure as Blanchester High School’s new principal.

Eric Lawson’s first day as principal was Aug. 1 but before that, he got a chance to meet with staff and community members, and checked out the building informally, he said.

His education career began in Leesburg where he worked as an intervention specialist at Fairfield Local Middle School. As he started his family, he decided to move closer to home. This led him to become an invention specialist at Little Miami High School.

“While at Little Miami, I completed my master’s in educational administration. My transition into administration started five years ago when I was hired at Norwood High School where I served as the assistant principal for four years. All of this led me to Blanchester High School, where I now reside as the principal,” he said.

Outside of education, he worked a variety of jobs while getting his teaching license. One he highlighted was being the head of baseball operations at HomePlate in Milford.

“Getting the principal position was exciting. I looked forward to being back out in the rural community and at a place rich in tradition,” he said. “For myself, the thrill of facing new challenges, taking over a school that is currently thriving, and expanding on ideas to allow students the opportunities needed to meet their personal and career goals is exhilarating.”

The thing he’s looking forward to the most in this new role is being “the face of a school where tradition, pride, and excellence” is a major part of the community.

“Seeing board members engaged and involved in school functions, community members reach out to offer assistance or donations at the drop of the hat for those in need, and a school community that goes above and beyond their roles and duties without a thought of being reciprocated,” he said.

Lawson added he thinks communities like Blanchester seem “few and far between in today’s world.” He considered it a blessing to be associated with the school and community.

“The reception within Blanchester has been above and beyond. Students seemed energized and excited, as we put an emphasis on giving them a voice,” he said. “The community continues to reach out daily via email, call or even stopping by in person to introduce themselves and just say hello. Hopefully, the community is as excited to have me lead their students as I am to be here.”

Lawson also praised the staff as going “above and beyond” to make him feel at home.

“Blanchester High School is one of the best groups of individuals I have had the privilege of working with so far into my career. Their passion and dedication to these students far exceeds the traditional teacher role,” he said.

He hopes to continue to build and maintain relationships with everyone he comes into contact with at Blanchester High School. He also hopes to build up a passion for education in the school with the support of students, staff, and the community.

“Blanchester High School is great but our expectations are to never be satisfied and constantly looking at ways to improve,” Lawson said.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574