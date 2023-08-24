The Six and Twenty Club met Friday, Aug. 18 at the First Christian Church and were greeted by hostess and leader, Faye Mahaffey.

President, Patti Cook, called the meeting to order.

Mahaffey’s book to circulate this year, “The Last Garden in England,” was written by Julia Kelly — a poignant, unforgettable tale of five women connected across time by one very special garden. Kelly’s quote from her website- “I believe that much like books, gardens are organic, unpredictable things, revealing their beauty how and when they choose. It is up to us to remember to pause and enjoy that beauty every day” was the inspiration for Mahaffey’s program for the afternoon. Every moment spent in the peaceful beauty of your garden is a moment you are investing in yourself and your well-being.

Eleventh-generation American gardener, Felder Rushing, encourages us to create the garden you want – not the garden someone else thinks you should have. Rushing shares, “We should have gardens that cause us to pause – no matter how fast we are passing by!”

Rushing is the author of over 20 books and promotes more simple garden approaches in his newspaper columns, books, blogs, magazine articles and NPR radio programs, and is the founder of Slow Gardening.

Some key words to think about when designing your garden, according to Rushing, are Adorn, Inviting, Personality and Ornamentation. Gardens are as unique as the people who tend them. He encourages gardeners to follow your bliss and believes that objects provide a sense of permanence to a constantly changing scene.

Mahaffey shared an article from a recent Garden Rant email that encourages us to take time to “see” a garden by observing the single thing we absolutely love about a garden and then observe the single thing we aren’t loving about a garden. This process will force your mind to see things more clearly, while also consciously building up an impression of the things that you really like and the things you’re not quite comfortable with.

In closing, Mahaffey shared a humorous quote from Rushing. “Tacky is having a single pink plastic flamingo stuck in with the geraniums and petunias. Gaudy is when you have a flock of 25!”

A pink plastic flamingo and garden gnome were the centerpiece of the table. Pink flamingo cookies, designed by Papsy’s Place, and pink lemonade were enjoyed by the members after the meeting.