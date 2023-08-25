G-Men rally to defeat Wildcats 4-2

GEORGETOWN — In a back and forth battle, Georgetown outlasted Blanchester 4-2 Thursday in SBAAC National Division girls soccer action.

Blanchester is 0-3 overall, 0-2 in the National Division. Georgetown goes to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Jaida Jones opened the scoring in the first minute for BHS but the G-Men rallied with a goal shortly thereafter. Layla Sears scored the second Wildcats goal and it was 3-2 Georgetown at halftime.

Ava Lanham had 14 saves in goal for Blanchester.

Gabrielle Ernst and Lelia Gullett had two goals each for the G-Men.